Large franchises joining latest trend triggers concerns over price hikes, ingredient shortages

Starbucks Korea has joined the Dubai chewy cookie craze, launching its new Dubai chewy roll.

The coffee chain announced that the new dessert, priced at 7,200 won ($5), is to be sold at six locations in the Seoul metropolitan area starting Friday.

Sales have begun at Reserve Gwanghwamun, Starfield Coex Mall R, Yongsan Station Summit R, Centerfield R, Seongsu Station and Hongdae Donggyo Starbucks locations. Purchases are limited to two per person.

As each store is selling just 40 per day, long lines had formed outside the Seoul locations even before opening hours, with waiting lines at some stores before 7 a.m. on the day of the launch.

Dozens of customers were lined up for more than an hour in temperatures approaching minus 10 degrees Celsius in front of a store in central Seoul’s Jongno. To manage congestion and protect customers from freezing weather, some shops set up separate waiting areas at rear entrances , with on-site staff providing real-time updates on remaining stock.

The Dubai chewy cookie craze is not limited to Starbucks.

Local brand Ediya Coffee introduced a Dubai chewy cookie set through a delivery platform, while tea drink franchise Gong Cha released its Dubai chewy chocolate crush, which comes with a stick cake.

Baskin-Robbins has meanwhile rolled out Dubai-style chocolate cookies, a latte drink and mochi and Paris Baguette has reinterpreted the Dubai chewy cookie in tart form. Yogurt ice cream brand Yoajung is also selling products using its own proprietary recipe based on the ingredients.

As the trend continues to chug along, small business owners have raised concerns over shortages of key raw ingredients for Dubai chewy cookies, including kataifi and pistachios. Some have said in online communities that the large corporations are capitalizing on trends created by small merchants, intensifying competition for the ingredients through bulk purchasing.