German science and technology group Merck said Friday it has appointed Benjamin Hein, 38, as chief executive of its Electronics business sector and a member of the executive board, effective May 1.

Hein, a 13-year Merck veteran, has played a central role in reshaping the company’s electronics unit into a major semiconductor-focused business through strategic acquisitions and portfolio transformation. He will succeed Kai Beckmann, who was named chair of the executive board and CEO of Merck from May 1.

To ensure a smooth transition, Hein will begin overseeing growth and customer value creation within the Electronics business from March 1 before formally joining the executive board, the company said.

“During his 13 years at Merck, Ben Hein has consistently demonstrated strategic vision and a strong drive for innovation,” said Johannes Baillou, chair of the executive board and family board of E. Merck KG. “His deep understanding of the semiconductor industry, combined with leadership experience across Asia, Europe and the US, makes him ideally suited to lead our Electronics business.”

Hein most recently served as head of Specialty Gases, further strengthening his operational and commercial leadership credentials. Before that, he led Delivery Systems & Services for Greater China and Southeast Asia, based in Taiwan. There, he delivered high double-digit growth, sharpened the product portfolio and deepened partnerships with leading semiconductor customers.

Earlier in his career at Merck, Hein held several strategy-focused roles, including head of Group Strategy and the CEO Office, where he helped redefine the company’s long-term direction across regions and business units. He later moved into the Electronics sector as head of Strategy and Business Transformation, contributing to Merck’s repositioning as a semiconductor materials player through the acquisitions of Versum Materials and Intermolecular, as well as the rollout of the “Bright Future” transformation program.

Hein also previously led Life Science Services — now part of Advanced Solutions — overseeing contract development, manufacturing and testing services.

He first joined Merck in 2011, returned in 2014 after a brief departure, and has since held leadership roles spanning strategy, operations and regional management, the company said.