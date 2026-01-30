Remarks by an 86-year-old South Korean actor who has long held shares of SK hynix have resurfaced online, after the chipmaker announced record-high numbers amid a semiconductor supercycle.

SK hynix closed at 861,000 won ($599) per share on Thursday, up 2.38 percent from the previous session. The stock touched an intraday high of 910,000 won.

Jeon Won-joo purchased the company’s shares at around 20,000 won apiece nearly two decades ago. If she still holds that stock, the gain would amount to roughly 4,200 percent.

In a past interview several years ago, Jeon said she decided to invest after assessing the company’s fundamentals.

“I had a chance to share meals with employees after giving a lecture at SK hynix, and they were extremely talented,” she said. “The company felt strong and I trusted it.”

She also said she attended shareholders meetings to evaluate the firm firsthand.

“I didn’t go just to listen,” she said. “I tried to gauge the company’s sincerity, even by watching facial expressions.” She added that investors should “buy stocks after understanding the company and avoid selling too quickly.”

SK hynix reported 97.1 trillion won in revenue and 47.2 trillion won in operating profit for 2025.