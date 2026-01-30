Wanna One will reunite via a reality show in April, according to a local media report on Friday.

Speculation has swirled that the 11-member band is planning a comeback, fueled by a teaser video Mnet uploaded earlier in the month, reading: “2026 Coming Soon. Let’s Meet Again.”

The bandmates are to begin shooting content for the show that will consist of six episodes soon. Kang Daniel will enlist next month, but will still participate in a restricted capacity.

The project group was formed through the second season of Mnet’s "Produce 101." Wanna One officially debuted in 2017 and disbanded in 2019. The last group effort was a one-off performance at the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

Earlier in the week, Lee Daehwi gave fans a taste of what is to come, posting a picture of the six of them attending a preview of the film “The King’s Warden,” in which Park Jihoon stars.