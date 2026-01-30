Harold Rogers, interim chief executive officer of Coupang Corp., is scheduled to undergo police questioning this week over allegations related to a massive data breach at the e-commerce company, sources said Thursday.

Rogers, who defied two previous police summonses, is set to appear before a Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency team at 2 p.m. Friday after returning to South Korea last Wednesday, according to the sources.

He had left the country on Jan. 1, a day after attending a two-day parliamentary hearing into the retail giant's leak of personal information of about 33 million users.

Police have been investigating Coupang over its announcement that the suspect behind the breach had saved personal information of only around 3,000 users, a claim that has been criticized by the science ministry as one sided.

Police are expected to question Rogers about the company's probe into the data breach and examine whether there were attempts to destroy evidence.

Rogers is also accused of violating a law on testimony before parliament over his remarks during the hearing that the company met the suspect at the National Intelligence Service's instructions. The NIS has denied the claim. (Yonhap)