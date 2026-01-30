South Korea's Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan met with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Thursday to discuss US President Donald Trump's recent threat to raise "reciprocal" and other tariffs on the Asian country.

Kim arrived in Washington on Wednesday night, two days after Trump threatened to increase reciprocal tariffs and auto, lumber and pharmaceutical duties on Korea to 25 percent from 15 percent, citing a delay in Seoul's legislative procedures supporting the implementation of the trade deal.

"I will do my best," he told reporters as he entered the Commerce Department's headquarters.

He is expected to stress Seoul's commitment to fulfilling its investment pledge under a bilateral trade deal that was first struck in late July and finalized months later.

Under the deal, South Korea has committed to investing $350 billion in the United States, among other pledges, in return for the US' lowering of reciprocal tariffs on South Korea.

Aside from a meeting with Lutnick set for Thursday, Kim plans to meet other senior Trump administration officials, including Energy Secretary Chris Wright. (Yonhap)