President Lee Jae Myung warned Friday that South Korea's commitment to fighting transnational scam crimes targeting its nationals is not "empty talk," as South Korean authorities are stepping up investigations against online scam operations linked to Cambodia.

In a post on the social media platform X, Lee shared a news story reporting that Chinese crime syndicates based in Cambodia no longer recruit South Korean members due to fear of a potential crackdown by Korean police.

"Do you think my warning that those who mess with Koreans will lose everything is just empty talk?" Lee wrote. "When the Republic of Korea commits, it follows through to the very end."

He posted the same message in the Cambodian language.

Lee has called on Korean authorities to intensify efforts to crack down on transnational crimes targeting South Koreans, particularly in Southeast Asian nations, and to track down and confiscate illicit proceeds.

According to police, a joint team of South Korean and Cambodian investigators has apprehended 136 scam suspects in Cambodia since the launch of the operation in November last year.

Last week, 73 South Korean nationals detained in Cambodia over alleged involvement in online scam operations were repatriated to face investigations at home, marking the largest return of criminal suspects from a single country to date. (Yonhap)