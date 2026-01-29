Hanwha Aerospace Co., a South Korean defense giant, has won a major defense contract from Norway to supply land-based long-range precision artillery systems, the Oslo government said Thursday.

Under the deal worth 19 billion Norwegian kroner ($1.9 billion), Hanwha Aerospace will provide the Norwegian Armed Forces with its Chunmoo multiple rocket launcher system (MRLS), along with missiles, launch vehicles, training equipment and integrated logistics support, Norway's Ministry of Defence said in a press release.

The systems will give the Norwegian Army a new long-range strike capability, with missiles offering multiple range options of up to 500 kilometers, the ministry said.

The contract includes 16 launch units and a larger number of missiles. (Yonhap)