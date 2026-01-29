A new US rotational force employing the Stryker armored fighting vehicle has arrived in South Korea earlier this week, the US Forces Korea said Thursday.

Soldiers from the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team of the 2nd Infantry Division arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, about 60 kilometers south of Seoul, on Tuesday as part of a routine troop rotation, according to the USFK.

The transition "supports an enduring presence in the ROK and reinforces readiness in the Indo-Pacific region," the USFK said in a post on X, using the acronym of South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.

The incoming troops are set to replace the outgoing 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team of the 4th Infantry Division next month and operate in South Korea for nine months.

The Stryker unit had drawn speculation last year that it could be withdrawn after a U.S. media report said the Pentagon was considering reducing by about 4,500 troops the 28,500-strong USFK. The Pentagon has dismissed the report. (Yonhap)