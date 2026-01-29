Just over a week after President Lee Jae Myung asked why low-priced sanitary pad prices were not available in South Korea, Coupang announced Thursday the rollout of a 99-won (7 cents) product.

During a Cabinet meeting on Jan. 20, Lee pointed out limited consumer choices in the market of sanitary products, saying, “Sanitary pads in our country appear to be nearly 40 percent more expensive than those overseas. Shouldn’t cheaper options also be made and sold for lower-income households? Why aren’t basic-quality, affordable pads being produced?”

He went on to criticize companies for “overcharging under the pretext of being premium” and argued that consumers should be given opportunities to purchase lower-priced, standardized products.

While the remarks prompted movement across the industry, the first to act was Coupang, the US-listed online retailer whose recent consumer data leak has resulted in local public scrutiny and a US investigation into the company.

The embattled retailer said its private brand, CPLB, will offer their sanitary pads, LunaMEE, at as low as 99 won per unit starting this Sunday. Under the planned price reduction, a four-pack of 18 mid-size LunaMEE pads previously sold for 9,390 won will be priced at 7,120 won, representing a roughly 24 percent decrease.

Mid- to large-size sanitary pads from other brands currently sold online start at around the high-100 won range per unit, with average prices typically between 200 and 300 won. CPLB products, sold exclusively on Coupang, were already in the low-cost category, priced at roughly 120 to 150 won per pad.

Other manufacturers have also moved to expand lower-priced offerings. On Monday, Yuhan-Kimberly announced plans to expand its supply of cheaper sanitary pad products, while LG Uni-Charm said it will introduce new products at half the price of its premium line in March. Kleannara made similar announcements the same day.