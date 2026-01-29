Sejong University said Thursday it will launch a four-week international summer program for outstanding undergraduate students from around the world starting this year.

The university announced that the Sejong International Summer Program will run from June 29 to July 24, aligning with Sejong University’s summer semester.

The program is open to undergraduates from partner institutions and global universities. Participants will be able to take up to six academic credits across a range of disciplines, including artificial intelligence and data science, engineering, Korean studies, bio and health sciences, and basic sciences. All courses will be provided in English.

In addition to coursework, SISP will offer a research internship track, allowing students to participate in hands-on research projects at Sejong University’s science and engineering laboratories.

Students will complete more than 160 hours of research activities in fields such as functional foods, food genomics, drone guidance and navigation control, and satellite geophysics.

The university said the internship track is also designed to help build a pipeline for outstanding international students to pursue graduate studies at Sejong University.

The curriculum also includes a K-culture extracurricular track, featuring K-pop dance classes, Korean and royal court cuisine experiences, and field trips aimed at helping students gain a deeper understanding of South Korea.

Applications for the program will open in January 2026. Early-bird applicants and students from partner universities will be eligible for discounts of up to 20 percent on fees, the university said.

“SISP aims to cultivate globally competent talent through high-impact learning experiences based on short-term mobility,” said Lee Chung-hoon, Director of the Office of International Affairs at Sejong University.

“We will continue to expand international joint research initiatives and global education programs going forward,” he added.