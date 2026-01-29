Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said Thursday that US President Donald Trump's remarks on potential tariff hikes aimed at South Korea do not amount to a rupture of an existing trade agreement, framing it instead as part of ongoing discussions over the implementation.

Cho was asked whether Trump's reference to a possible tariff hike from 15 to 25 percent would amount to a breakdown of the deal, if carried out.

"There is a (Korea-US summit) joint fact sheet in place, and I understand that some in the United States believed its implementation might be delayed and directly raised this with President Trump, which is likely why (Trump's message) came out as it did," Cho said during a forum organized by the Gwanhun Club, an association of senior Korean journalists.

Cho stressed that "it would be difficult to characterize this as a breakdown of the agreement."

"As we move forward with the necessary measures and explain our position clearly to the US side, I believe the matter can be addressed," he said.

Trump said that he would increase tariffs on South Korean automobiles, lumber and pharmaceuticals as well as other "reciprocal" tariffs from 15 percent to 25 percent in a Truth Social post on Monday. Trump claimed in the post that the increase was "because the Korean Legislature hasn't enacted our Historic Trade Agreement, which is their prerogative."

Cho noted that Seoul and Washington have made progress in expanding cooperation on nuclear-powered submarines and related fuel issues as follow-up measures to the joint fact sheet.

"Through high-level exchanges with the US, we will continue to pursue tangible progress at speed," Cho said, adding that the allies' joint interagency consultative body on nuclear cooperation would help create conditions for advancing peaceful and commercial nuclear capabilities.

Cho also pushed back against criticism that Seoul failed to anticipate a shift in Washington's posture, saying South Korea would have to "adapt to President Trump's sudden social media announcements."

"The changed decision-making structure in the United States, the system through which decisions are announced — these are not things that were at a level we could fully capture," Cho said.

At the same time, Cho cautioned against overreaction, stressing that "there is no need for us to be startled and end up weakening our own position." Cho added that the Korean government would "continue sustained efforts to closely grasp even subtle changes within the US government."

On ties with Japan, Cho reiterated the government's commitment to pursuing membership in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, calling it essential to expanding South Korea's economic horizons and securing long-term growth. The CPTPP is a major free-trade pact led by Japan that includes 12 Asia-Pacific economies.

Broadly, Cho stressed the need to further strengthen trilateral partnership among China, Japan and South Korea — describing the three countries' relations as part of a broader strategic space in Northeast Asia rather than a series of isolated bilateral ties.

"Relations between South Korea, China and Japan are not lines drawn between two countries, but points located on a shared regional plane called Northeast Asia," Cho said, underscoring the need for the three neighbors to seek common ground and maintain dialogue.

Cho noted that early in the year, South Korea completed reciprocal visits with the leaders of the US, China and Japan, following last year's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, calling the moves a key step in stabilizing diplomacy among major powers.

On relations with China, Cho said Seoul would work to develop the strategic cooperative partnership in line with changing regional dynamics, with people's livelihoods and peace serving as the two central pillars of bilateral ties.

Regarding Japan, he said the government aims to deepen cooperation through "shuttle diplomacy" — a term used here since the early 2000s to describe frequent reciprocal visits and working-level talks between the two countries' leaders — while expanding the scope of engagement.

"Differences are clear, but we must pursue dialogue rather than confrontation, and linkage rather than disconnection," Cho said, adding that such efforts would help create and preserve strategic space amid intensifying competition among major powers.

On North Korea, Cho said diplomatic efforts must continue without pause to halt Pyongyang's advancing nuclear and missile capabilities and pursue a phased approach toward reduction and eventual dismantlement.

He also pointed to recent incidents involving the detention of South Korean nationals overseas and scam-related crimes in Southeast Asia as a reminder of the need to strengthen protection for Koreans abroad.

"In an era of overlapping crises, we must build a more robust system for protecting overseas nationals," Cho said, adding that the government would pursue people-centered and business-focused diplomacy that supports livelihoods and economic vitality.