The following is part of a series exploring how Korean traditional living is reimagined for contemporary lifestyles amid renewed attention on Korea's cultural heritage — Ed.

Hanji and sambe are rarely used for curtains or lighting in Korean apartments, largely due to the perception that they are difficult to maintain.

Yet interiors reinterpreting Korean traditional paper and textiles are gaining attention for how these materials handle light and for the appreciation of the handicraft behind them.

Hanji has long been used in Korean architecture, particularly in windows and doors of hanok, Korean traditional houses. Made from the inner bark of mulberry trees, the paper is known for its long fibers that give it both strength and flexibility.

These long and intertwined fibers also disperse light — softening the glare and transforming direct light into a gentle glow. Light filtered through hanji is often described as soft and warm.

Artist Ko So-mi has explored the potential of hanji through collaboration with hanji masters and created curtains and lighting.

“Hanji softly filters light, blurring the boundary between spaces. This reflects the spatial structure of hanok, which does not sharply divide interior and exterior,” Ko told The Korea Herald at her studio in Seoul on Tuesday.

“Through hanji curtains, I wanted to reinterpret chagyeong — the idea of drawing the outside view inward — as an experience of light and shadow,” the artist said, adding that an increasing number of clients who have experienced hanji curtains in private hanok stays are now requesting custom pieces for their apartments.

With surface finishing, hanji develops a leather-like texture. Hanji curtains may change over time, developing a subtle yellowish hue, but Ko says this, too, is part of the material’s natural appeal.

“Isn’t it a little unsettling when something remains completely unchanged over time?” Ko said.

Sambe, by contrast, has a more assertive presence. Traditionally used in summer clothing, the material is woven from hemp fibers, resulting in a coarse texture and visible gaps between threads.

These gaps allow light to pass through more directly, producing sharper and more defined shadows.

“Hanji and sambe do not simply conceal. They transform the atmosphere of a space through light and shadow,” she said.

“While hanji curtains are not something most people actively seek out, demand often emerges after people experience them in architectural projects or private stays.”

Lighting made with hanji gained popularity early on for its warm, diffused light. Chapter 1, a Korean lifestyle and living shop, offers hand-crafted hanji lighting created by artist Yang Jung-mo, who reinterprets the traditional material in a contemporary context.

Yang completes his lanterns by wrapping bamboo frames and applying layers of hanji.

According to Laheen Gallery, the craft artist rejects fashionable forms and ornate design; rather, he focuses on material to create a calm and gentle presence. Hanji — thin yet strong, breathable and durable — suits this approach particularly well.

For Oh Hyun-young, CEO of BaSil, curtains are not merely meant to block light or provide concealment, but to enhance how people experience light. The fabric curtain company produces sambe and hanji curtains, but also introduces linen options with hanji-inspired elements for broader accessibility.

“It has become a trend among younger clients, particularly those in their 30s and 40s, to enjoy traditional furniture, and interest in curtains and lighting with Korean features has grown alongside it,” Oh said.

“When I first started the business in 2015, the response was lukewarm, but that has changed, with many people now actively seeking it out. Korean traditional feature is definitely considered something unique to younger generations these days.”