Hyundai Motor said Thursday its fourth-quarter operating profit fell 40 percent from a year earlier as higher US tariffs weighed on earnings, overshadowing gains from improved pricing and favorable exchange rates.

Operating profit for the October-December period fell 39.9 percent on-year to 1.69 trillion won ($1.19 billion), while revenue edged up 0.5 percent to 46.84 trillion won. The automaker’s operating margin slid to 3.6 percent as cost pressures intensified in key markets.

Hyundai said that although it implemented contingency measures to reduce tariff impacts, inventory sold in the fourth quarter was still subject to a 25 percent US tariff, reducing the advantages of subsequent tariff relief.

Beginning in April last year, the US slapped a 25 percent tariff on all imported automobiles and auto parts. South Korea and the US reached a trade agreement in July and lowered the rate to 15 percent in return for Seoul's pledge to invest $350 billion in the US. But it wasn't until Nov. 14, when Seoul proposed legislation to support special investment in the US, that the reduced tariff rate was applied retroactively from the first day of that month.

The result for the whole year showed a similar trend. Operating profit for 2025 fell 19.5 percent to 11.47 trillion won ($8.04 billion), while revenue rose 6.3 percent to a record 186.25 trillion won.

Hyundai’s operating margin stood at 6.2 percent, within its previously announced guidance range of 6.0 percent to 7.0 percent.

“2025 was a challenging year amid slowing global demand, intensifying competition in major markets, heightened price competition from Chinese automakers expanding overseas, and ongoing uncertainties including tariffs,” a Hyundai Motor official said.

It added that the company was able to achieve revenue growth by improving its product mix and adopting flexible sales strategies supported by a diverse range of powertrains.