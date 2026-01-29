CEO says currency risk, not government pressure, drives portfolio decisions

National Pension Service CEO Kim Sung-joo said Thursday the fund’s investment decisions are made “independently, without political interference,” as he sought to deflect criticism that the world’s third-largest pension fund has been used as a policy tool.

“Sharp currency swings are among the biggest risks to the fund,” Kim said at a press conference in Seoul, his first meeting with local reporters since taking office in December. “As a long-term investor, the NPS cannot avoid factoring in exchange rates and market fluctuations. This reflects our own investment strategy, not any government request.”

Kim said the fund’s currency risk management and recent portfolio adjustments were driven by internal assessments rather than government direction, rejecting claims that the NPS has been mobilized to stabilize the FX market.

He added that the latest asset allocation framework reflects a shift in risk conditions as overseas exposure has expanded and currency volatility has increased. Under the revised targets, the fund raised this year’s domestic equity allocation by about 0.5 percentage points while trimming the overseas stock target by roughly 1.7 percentage points, reversing a recent trend of expanding foreign equity holdings.

“Portfolio decisions are made from a return perspective, not to support the market,” Kim said, adding that the moves were not intended to prop up local equities.

Kim cited the domestic stock market rally — which saw the benchmark Kospi surge about 76 percent — as a key driver behind the NPS’s roughly 18 percent return, its strongest performance on record.

Although cautiously, the fund is reviewing increasing exposure to Kosdaq and venture investments, Kim added. “Kosdaq investments remain relatively small compared with the overall portfolio due to high volatility. ... If stable returns can be secured, expansion is possible,” he said.

Kim also said the NPS is pushing to issue foreign-currency bonds as it seeks to diversify funding sources amid rising overseas investment. With amendments to the National Pension Act required, the fund has commissioned external consultants to conduct feasibility studies, he added.

On Thursday, Kim also outlined the broader policy blueprint for pension operations. “Last year’s pension reform and the first contribution-rate hike in 28 years have secured some time for sustainability, but it is difficult to say the system is complete,” he said, signaling the need for further reforms.

He emphasized securing post-retirement income, underscoring that “the goal is to ensure that the pension fund does not run out within the 21st century.”

Rather than touching on politically sensitive debates over contribution rates and replacement ratios, Kim signaled a shift toward labor-market-linked measures, including extending the statutory retirement age, raising mandatory contribution age limits and revisiting the legal definition of old age.

He also called for acceleration in government contributions to the pension system, including so-called credit programs tied to military service and childbirth.

Instead of applying credits at retirement, Kim argued the state should inject funds at the time eligibility is created.

“If contributions are deposited into the fund at the point of occurrence, investment returns can reduce the long-term fiscal burden,” he said. “Early funding delivers financial stability, higher returns and intergenerational fairness at the same time.”

Kim also flagged retirement pensions as a weak link in Korea’s multi-pillar system, criticizing the heavy reliance on lump-sum payouts rather than lifetime income streams. “To strengthen the pension function, retirement plans need mandatory participation and fund-based management,” he said.

He backed a competitive structure in which public and private managers operate side by side, adding that the NPS could participate on a limited, pilot basis to create a new benchmark model and promote competition.