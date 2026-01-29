A slice of Korean heritage, the rhythms of the Korean drum and traditional dance will visit the heart of New York City next month.

From Feb. 11-14, the Korea Heritage Service, in collaboration with the Korea Heritage Agency and the Korean Cultural Center New York, will present "Korea on Stage in New York," a four-day showcase introducing the Korean culture to an international audience. The event is part of the organization's Visit Korean Heritage Campaign launched in 2020 to promote awareness of the country’s cultural legacy.

Under the theme “Golden Blessings,” the program brings together media art exhibitions, traditional crafts, traditional performances and culinary experiences.

The festival opens Feb. 11 with a special outdoor performance in Times Square Plaza. Organized jointly with the Korean American Association of Greater New York, the 30-minute program will feature a collection of traditional dance including drum ensemble pieces and fan dances, sogo (small hand-drum) dances and the dynamic Jindo drum dance.

That evening, an official opening reception will be held at the Korean Cultural Center in New York, welcoming about 150 guests from cultural and artistic circles in Korea and the United States. Attendees will be treated to traditional craft exhibitions, media art installations and live performances while sharing a Korean-style celebration of the Lunar New Year.

Throughout the festival, the cultural center will be transformed into an immersive gallery of Korean aesthetics. On the first floor, media art installations reinterpret iconic images such as the haetae guardian statue of Gyeongbok Palace, peony motifs symbolizing prosperity, royal bojagi wrapping cloths and traditional auspicious paintings. The second floor will focus on geumbak, or the gold-leaf craft once reserved for the Joseon Dynasty royal court, along with works in mother-of-pearl lacquerware and decorative knotting.

Live performances continue indoors with “Wishes in Motion,” an omnibus program blending court dances and folk traditions. The performances will be staged at the cultural center’s theater on Feb. 12 and 13 at 7:30 p.m., and on Feb. 14 at 3 p.m.

On Feb. 12 at 12:30 p.m., a culinary demonstration and discussion on temple food as sustainable cuisine will take place at the Culinary Institute of America. The session will introduce the philosophy and values of Korean Buddhist temple food, examining its contemporary relevance and global potential.

Hands-on programs will also be offered at the cultural center. Visitors can participate in a hanji paper pouch workshop using traditional gold-leaf techniques on Feb. 12 and attend temple food classes led by Ven. Jeong Kwan, a recognized master of Korea’s intangible heritage of Buddhist temple cuisine, on Feb. 13 and 14. Tea tastings hosted by monks from Jinkwansa Temple will be held both afternoons.

All experiential programs require reservation in advance.