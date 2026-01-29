The Korean Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Hana Financial Group Chair Ham Young-joo should not be found guilty in connection with a recruitment scandal, effectively clearing his name and allowing him to remain in office.

The top court overturned a lower court ruling that had found Ham guilty of business interference and sent the case to the lower court for further proceedings. It, however, upheld the lower court ruling that found Ham guilty of violating the Equal Employment Opportunity Act. Ham was fined 3 million won ($2,100).

Ham was indicted on charges of interfering with the recruitment process by abusing his authority in the hiring of new employees in 2015 and 2016 when he was serving as the chief of Hana Bank. He allegedly intervened in the hiring, directing the bank to hire certain applicants on whose behalf he had received favors.

He was also accused of discriminating against women, allegedly directing that more male employees be hired during the same period.

The lower court initially acquitted Ham, ruling that there was insufficient evidence to prove his interference in the hiring process. The appellate court, however, found him guilty of meddling with the bank’s personnel operations and discriminating based on gender. He was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for two years, along with the 3 million won fine.

With the top court's decision, Ham will be able to serve out his term as Hana Financial chair through March 2028. Under the Act on Corporate Governance of Financial Companies, executives lose their eligibility only when a sentence of imprisonment or heavier punishment is finalized.

“We will take this decision as an opportunity to further strengthen strong corporate governance and pay closer attention to financially vulnerable individuals, while mobilizing all capabilities to strengthen inclusive finance and provide 'productive finance' for future national growth and stability of the public,” Hana Financial Group said through a statement.