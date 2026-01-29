Paris Baguette, the flagship bakery brand of South Korea’s SPC Group, said Thursday that its catering business in the US market has gained notable momentum, emerging as the next growth driver of North American expansion.

According to the company, US catering revenue in 2025 rose 30 percent from 2024. New York led the market, accounting for 32 percent of total catering sales and hosting the top three performing stores. San Francisco followed with 17 percent.

Paris Baguette entered the US catering market in 2020, offering customized food and beverage options for corporate events, small parties and social gatherings. Since then, it has expanded catering services across all North American locations, reaching 285 stores as of January.

The company credited its revenue growth to a strategic focus on localization, preserving its signature quality while designing menu options suited for group settings and quick service in a market where catering is in demand.

The launch of an online catering order platform in August 2025 further enhanced user convenience by streamlining the process of selecting items, setting quantities and scheduling pickups. The company said the platform led to a significant increase in both new customer acquisition and repeat orders.

"Catering presents strong growth opportunities, especially in major US cities," a Paris Baguette official said. "We aim to develop this segment into a key growth driver by enhancing our online ordering platform and broadening our menu to better meet the needs of corporate and group clients."