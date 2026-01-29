HANOI, Vietnam, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FPT Corporation officially announced the establishment of the FPT Advanced Semiconductor Testing & Packaging Plant.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Science and Technology, together with leaders of FPT Corporation, Viettel Group and its domestic and international partners.

The establishment of the FPT Advanced Semiconductor Testing and Packaging Plant underscores FPT's commitment to implementing Vietnam's national technology strategies, including Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW and Decisions No. 1131/QĐ-TTg and 1018/QĐ-TTg, which set the target for Vietnam to have 10 advanced semiconductor testing and packaging facilities by 2030.

The project strengthens the national semiconductor alliance, advances mastery of core technologies, completes an end-to-end semiconductor ecosystem, and supports the goal of 50,000 semiconductor professionals by 2030.

According to Mr. Truong Gia Binh, Chairman of FPT Corporation shared: "With today's milestone, we take another step toward completing Vietnam's semiconductor ecosystem. We will work closely with domestic and international partners to rapidly bring Make in Vietnam chips into real-world applications".

In Phase 1 (2026–2027), the plant covers 1,600 square meters with six functional testing lines (ATE testers and handlers) and a dedicated reliability and durability testing area (Burn-in, Reliability Test, Failure Analysis). All systems comply with semiconductor global standards, ensuring quality and reliability throughout the product lifecycle.

In Phase 2 (2028–2030), FPT will expand the facility to 6,000 square meters, with 18 newly installed functional testing lines, 3 reliability and endurance testing zones, expanded both conventional packaging lines (QFN, QFP, DFN, etc.), additional CSP (Chip Scale Package), WLP (Wafer Level Package) lines, along with advanced IC packaging lines, collectively ramping the plant's total output to billions of units per year. The plant will also enhance testing for IoT, automotive, and AI-on-the-edge SoC chips, further completing the semiconductor value chain.

FPT signed strategic cooperation agreements with leading domestic and international partners to integrate the semiconductor value chain from training to commercialization, including Viettel Group (Vietnam), VSAP Lab (Vietnam), Restar (Japan), Winpac (Korea).

FPT also announced plans to research and develop AI-on-the-edge System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions, aiming to fully master the smart device ecosystem encompassing cameras, drones, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

With over a decade in semiconductors, FPT pioneers "Make in Vietnam" chips, invests in R&D, develops high-quality talent, positioning Vietnam as a key semiconductor hub.