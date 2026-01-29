Pathma Naathan, Sri Lanka’s newly appointed ambassador to South Korea, expressed strong hopes of strengthening Sri Lanka-Korea relations during a courtesy visit to the Herald Media Group on Wednesday.

Highlighting the history of diplomatic engagement between the two nations, Ambassador Naathan said, “Next year, we will celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Sri Lanka.”

The two countries officially established diplomatic ties on November 14, 1977.

Naathan emphasized the significant opportunities available to Korean companies in Sri Lanka — particularly in the shipbuilding and maritime sectors — citing the island nation’s strategic position along key international shipping lanes.

“About 70 percent of the ships carrying oil pass just 20 nautical miles south of Sri Lanka, and around 50 percent of international cargo vessels also travel within that same distance. ... This makes Sri Lanka a strategically very important location,” he said, encouraging greater participation from Korean businesses.

Echoing the ambassador’s sentiments, Herald Media Group CEO Choi Jin-young remarked that over 30 Korean companies are already operating in Sri Lanka. However, he added that there remains ample potential to expand economic collaboration through new initiatives and outreach.

According to the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), key sectors for Korean investment include renewable energy, waste management, and public infrastructure.

Major development projects—such as the Central Expressway and the JICA-funded Colombo Second International Airport—also offer opportunities for Korean firms to participate through consortiums.

A seasoned diplomat, Naathan joined the Sri Lankan Foreign Service in 1996. Over his career, he has held senior postings in Colombo and across Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa. He previously served as Sri Lanka’s ambassador to Egypt and Oman and has represented the nation at prominent international forums, including COP27, BIMSTEC, the World Intellectual Property Organization and the Non-Aligned Movement.