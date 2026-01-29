Korean actor joins seven-member panel to decide the Golden Bear at this year's Berlinale

Bae Doo-na has been tapped for the international jury at this year's Berlin International Film Festival, becoming the third Korean to serve on the jury.

The festival announced Wednesday that Bae will join six other jurors in deciding the winners of the Golden and Silver Bear awards at the 76th Berlinale.

Bae, 47, has carved out a career across Korean art cinema and Hollywood productions over nearly three decades. She got her start as a model in the late 1990s before transitioning to acting.

Her early work with directors Bong Joon-ho and Park Chan-wook — including "Barking Dogs Never Bite" (2000), "Take Care of My Cat" (2001), "Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance" (2002) and "The Host" (2006) — helped establish her standing in the domestic film industry.

Outside of Korea, she is perhaps best known for collaborating with the Wachowskis on "Cloud Atlas" (2012), "Jupiter Ascending" (2015) and the Netflix series "Sense8." More recent credits include Hirokazu Kore-eda's "Broker" (2022) and Zack Snyder's "Rebel Moon" duology.

Bae follows actor Lee Young-ae, who served on the jury for the festival in 2006, and director Bong Joon-ho, who joined the panel in 2015.

Joining Bae on this year's jury are Nepalese director Min Bahadur Bham, whose film "Shambhala" was the first from Nepal to compete for the Golden Bear last year; Indian filmmaker and archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur; American director Reinaldo Marcus Green ("King Richard," "Bob Marley: One Love"); Japanese director Hikari; and Polish producer Ewa Puszczynska, whose credits include Oscar winners "Ida" and "The Zone of Interest."

German director Wim Wenders will preside as jury president.

This year's Berlinale will feature three Korean films: Hong Sang-soo's "The Day She Returns" in the Panorama section, Jung Ji-young's "My Name Is" in Forum, and Yoo Jae-in's debut feature "En Route To" in Generation 14plus.

The 76th Berlin International Film Festival runs Feb. 12-22 in Berlin.