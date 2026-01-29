South Korean Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan plans to visit Washington, D.C., to meet US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to discuss bilateral trade issues following President Donald Trump's tariff hike threat aimed at Seoul, officials said Thursday.

Kim, who had visited Canada as part of an official government delegation, was scheduled to arrive in the US capital late Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Resources.

The visit comes as Trump announced earlier this week that he will raise "reciprocal" tariffs and auto duties on Korea back to 25 percent, citing Seoul's lack of progress in the legislative process in ratifying a tariff deal between the two countries, which was finalized in October.

Kim will meet with Lutnick to call for a "favorable" resolution to the ongoing situation and explain Korea's past efforts to uphold the trade deal, the ministry said.

The minister will also hold meetings with US Energy Secretary Chris Wright and other officials to discuss energy and resource cooperation between the two countries. It did not mention whether a natural gas project in Alaska will be discussed.

The US has renewed its pressure on Korea to participate in the Alaska project, with Trump saying last week that the US secured funding for the project through trade deals with Korea and Japan.

"We will work in close coordination with the domestic industries and relevant government ministries to consult with the US side for resolving pending trade issues and continuing mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries," Kim said in a press release.

Seoul also plans to send Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo to Washington for talks with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer over the tariff issue. (Yonhap)