Land Minister Kim Yun-duk said Thursday the government will swiftly expand the home supply for young people and newly married couples in the Seoul metropolitan area as part of efforts to stabilize the overheated real estate market.

Kim made the remarks during a consultation between the ruling Democratic Party and the government at the National Assembly, where the two sides discussed ways to boost the housing supply in urban areas amid concerns over rising home prices.

"The government will move swiftly to provide housing for young people and newly married couples in the Seoul metropolitan area," Kim said. "The government will do its best to provide stable housing for those who are living in poor housing environments and are concerned over expensive housing prices."

The government plans to announce additional housing supply measures for Seoul and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province, following its earlier pledge in September to launch the construction of more than 1.35 million homes nationwide by 2030.

Kim said the government focused last year on revising regulations to lay the groundwork for expanding supply and pledged to implement those measures this year, noting that further announcements will be made in close coordination with the ruling party.

Han Jeoung-ae, chair of the DP's policy committee, said the upcoming measures are intended to complement the government's previous housing supply plans.

"It is important to reassure the public that the (housing) supply will continue," Han said.

DP lawmaker Maeng Sung-kyu called on the government to accelerate the supply by making use of idle state-owned land and aged public institution buildings in the Seoul metropolitan area while stressing the need for regulatory support to ensure timely implementation. (Yonhap)