The US Embassy in Seoul on Wednesday launched a public diplomacy campaign to mark the 250th anniversary of the country's founding, underscoring cultural exchanges as a key means of strengthening ties with South Korea.

The event, titled "Freedom of Expression: Freedom 250 US-Korea Creative Dialogues," was the first in a series of programs being organized by the embassy this year to celebrate its July 4 founding anniversary in South Korea.

Wednesday's event showcased artworks by South Korean modern artist Je Jung-ja, whose work has been deeply shaped by American artists like Jackson Pollock, Mark Rothko and Andy Warhol, according to the embassy.

The exhibits on display featured her artworks inspired by "beoseon," traditional Korean socks.

"Her art reflects not only remarkable talent but also the kind of cultural bridge-building that strengthens the multifaceted relationship between our nations," James Heller, charge d'affaires ad interim at the US Embassy in Seoul, said.

"Tonight's reception is part of our yearlong Freedom 250 campaign marking the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States and the enduring ideals that have shaped our country -- freedom, creativity and the belief that individuals should be able to express themselves openly," he said.

The embassy plans to hold at least 250 commemorative events throughout this year to mark the anniversary, with the cultural dialogue platform showcasing Korean artworks connected to the US on a quarterly basis. (Yonhap)