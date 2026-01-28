Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan is set to arrive in Washington on Wednesday (local time) to meet with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick over US President Donald Trump's recent threat to raise tariffs on South Korea, his office said.

Kim, who is on a business trip to Canada, is scheduled to leave Ottawa on Wednesday evening and arrive at Dulles International Airport, near Washington, at 9:25 p.m. the same day, or 11:25 a.m. Thursday, Seoul time.

The minister has been rushed from Canada to the United States after Trump on Monday announced plans to increase "reciprocal" tariffs and auto, lumber and pharmaceutical duties on South Korea from 15 percent to 25 percent, citing a delay in the Asian country's legislative procedures supporting the implementation of a bilateral trade deal.

In Washington, Kim plans to meet with Lutnick and other US officials to listen to any issues they may have with the implementation of the deal, which includes Seoul's commitment to investing $350 billion in the US in return for the lowering of "reciprocal" tariffs from 25 percent to 15 percent.

The minister is expected to clarify any misunderstandings and reaffirm Seoul's commitment to delivering on the investment pledge.

Soon after Kim's visit, Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo is set to travel to Washington to hold talks with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

Trump suggested Tuesday that a compromise could be reached.

"We will work something out with South Korea," he said during a press availability at the White House, responding to a question about whether he would increase tariffs on Korea. (Yonhap)