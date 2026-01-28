South Korean tech giant SK hynix Inc. said Wednesday it will launch a new US-based artificial intelligence arm, committing a $10 billion investment.

SK hynix said in a release that the new subsidiary, tentatively named AI Co., will focus on "securing opportunities in the emerging AI era."

The new entity will be launched by restructuring SK hynix's existing US arm, SK hynix NAND Product Solutions Corp., also known as Solidigm. SK hynix will instead launch a separate subsidiary named Solidigm Inc. to ensure brand continuity.

According to SK hynix, AI Co. will aim to become a key partner in the AI data center ecosystem and accelerate AI advancement in global markets, including in the United States and South Korea.

AI Co. also plans to make investments in US companies and seek partnerships to create synergies with other SK affiliates as well.

SK hynix said it "will continue making strategic investments in and collaborating with AI firms to strengthen its competitiveness in memory chips and provide a range of AI data center solutions."

The chipmaker said the partnerships established through AI Co. are anticipated to help the South Korean industry expand its presence in the global market. (Yonhap)