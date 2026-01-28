President Lee Jae Myung invited Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to visit South Korea while meeting with his special envoy in Seoul on Wednesday, his office said.

Lee extended the invitation during a meeting with Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi at Cheong Wa Dae, requesting the envoy convey his wish to hold frank discussions on ways to develop bilateral ties.

Lee said the envoy's visit shows the firm commitment of both countries to cooperate, and expressed hope to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in defense, investment, energy and other strategic sectors.

Al-Khulaifi said his courtesy call on Lee was aimed at personally delivering the emir's commitment to strengthening cooperation, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

The two leaders held a phone call last week and agreed to meet at an early date.

South Korea and Qatar established diplomatic relations in 1974 and upgraded their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2023. Qatar is South Korea's single largest supplier of liquefied natural gas. (Yonhap)