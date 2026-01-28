Hyundai Mobis closed out 2025 with record annual revenue and operating profit, fueled by growth in auto components and improved profitability despite pressure from US tariffs.

The auto parts arm of Hyundai Motor Group said Wednesday that its annual revenue rose 6.8 percent from a year earlier to 61.1 trillion won ($42.9 billion), while operating profit climbed 9.2 percent to 3.36 trillion won, both marking all-time highs.

Overall growth was led by its manufacturing division, which includes module assembly and parts production, with revenue increasing 5.9 percent to 47.8 trillion won.

The company also reported strong performance in its after-sales parts business as well, with revenue increasing 10.2 percent to 13.3 trillion won, fueled by robust global demand and favorable currency exchange rates.

Hyundai Mobis explained that full-scale operation at its North American electrification plants and rising demand in high value-added core components, such as automotive electronics, backed the sales. Meanwhile, companywide cost controls helped offset the impact of US tariffs, it added.

For the fourth quarter alone, the company's revenue rose 4.7 percent to 15.39 trillion won, while operating profit fell 5.6 percent on-year to 930.5 billion won.

Looking ahead, Hyundai Mobis said it will continue with facility investments aimed at strengthening future mobility technologies and expanding its global footprint. Research and design spending is projected to surpass 2 trillion won for the first time this year.

On shareholder returns, the company said it will continue cash dividends and share buybacks with cancellations. Last year, Hyundai Mobis raised its total dividend to 6,500 won per share and canceled 2.26 million shares, comprising both treasury shares and newly repurchase shares. Total shareholder return for 2025 reached 32.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the company is speeding up restructuring efforts to support further growth. Hyundai Mobis said Tuesday it had signed an agreement with French car parts supplier OPmobility to sell its automotive lighting business, with the transaction's size and structure to be determined through further negotiations.