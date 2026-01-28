President Lee Jae Myung shares survey results indicating that 8 in 10 Koreans back new levy on high-sugar products, stirring debate over potential new measures

President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday floated the idea of imposing a new levy on sugar, similar to the surcharge placed on tobacco products, bringing the issue of a “sugar tax” into public discussion.

“Curbing the use of sugar through a levy and reinvesting the revenue to strengthen regional and public health care … what do you think?” Lee wrote on X, sharing an article about a poll showing widespread public support for stronger measures to limit sugar consumption, including a sugar tax.

The survey, released Tuesday by the Seoul National University Health Culture Initiative, found that 8 out of 10 respondents were in favor of imposing the tax on companies that use "excessive" sugar in their products, while 75.1 percent supported levies on soft drinks, followed by 72.5 percent support for a taxing confectionery, bread and rice cakes.

Lee’s remark on X appears to suggest a system similar to the current National Health Promotion Fund, financed by tobacco levies under the National Health Promotion Act and used to support anti-smoking campaigns as well as a range of public health initiatives.

Applying a similar model to sugar would aim to curb excessive consumption by raising prices, while directing the proceeds toward strengthening public health care systems, particularly in underserved regions.

Lee’s proposal comes amid growing public awareness of the health risks associated with excessive sugar consumption.

The survey, conducted with 1,030 adults, found broad public support for stronger measures to rein in sugar consumption. Nearly 94.4 percent of respondents backed requiring warning labels on products with added sugar, similar to those on cigarette packages, while 85.9 percent said they were aware that added sugars are a major contributor to chronic disease.

Respondents also strongly supported reinvesting sugar tax revenues into public-interest programs, such as improving physical education and meal quality at schools, supporting senior health care, strengthening the public medical workforce and expanding health services for low-income groups.

Despite the high level of support, 7 in 10 respondents said they were unaware that many governments around the world have already adopted regulatory measures to curb sugar consumption. More than 120 countries currently implement sugar taxes or similar measures in line with World Health Organization recommendations.

For example, the United Kingdom’s Soft Drinks Industry Levy, introduced in 2018, prompted widespread reformulation, reducing the average sugar content of taxed beverages by 47 percent between 2015 and 2024.

The SNU research group noted that recent medical studies have linked excessive sugar intake to metabolic disorders, structural changes in the brain and an increased risk of depression, stressing that calls for a sugar tax are not simply about regulation but also a way to encourage corporate responsibility.

“Minimizing public resistance to a sugar tax requires reinvesting the revenue for the public interest, and it should be made clear that the levy is not intended to bolster state finances,” said director Yun Young-ho, who heads the culture team at SNU.