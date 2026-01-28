Park Chan-wook's film and Netflix's animated hit miss out on nominations for the British Academy Film Awards, set to be handed out Feb. 22 in London

Park Chan-wook's dark comedy "No Other Choice" was shut out of the British Academy Film Awards nominations announced Tuesday, continuing a rocky awards season for the acclaimed South Korean director.

The film had made BAFTA's 10-title longlist for best film not in the English language, but failed to advance to the final five nominees. Those spots went instead to "It Was Just an Accident" (France), "The Secret Agent" (Brazil), "Sentimental Value" (Norway), "Sirat" (Spain) and "The Voice of Hind Rajab" (Tunisia) — the same lineup that earned Oscar nominations last week.

The snub comes after "No Other Choice" was left off the Oscar ballot entirely despite making the Academy's 15-film shortlist for international feature. The film also went home empty-handed at the Golden Globes, where it had three nominations: best musical or comedy, best non-English language film and best actor for Lee Byung-hun.

Netflix's animated megahit "KPop Demon Hunters," meanwhile, was not even in the running. The film was disqualified from BAFTA consideration because it skipped British theaters and went straight to streaming.

Under BAFTA rules, a film must open on at least 50 commercial screens in the UK for a minimum of seven days — roughly 350 screenings — to qualify. A singalong version later released in cinemas did not meet the threshold.

At the Oscars, "KPop Demon Hunters" landed nominations for best animated feature and best original song for "Golden," performed by Korean American singer Ejae. It also won both categories at the Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Awards.

"Bugonia" — Yorgos Lanthimos's English-language remake of Jang Joon-hwan's "Save the Green Planet!" — picked up five BAFTA nominations, including best director and best adapted screenplay. The film had previously earned four Oscar nominations, among them best picture and best actress for Emma Stone.

Much of the BAFTA field overlapped with the Oscars. "One Battle After Another" led with 14 nods across 13 categories, while "Sinners" followed with 13 — the most ever for a film by a Black director at the British awards. "Hamnet" and "Marty Supreme" each landed 11 nominations.

The BAFTA ceremony takes place Feb. 22 at London's Southbank Center.