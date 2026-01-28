For 71-year-old singer-songwriter, longevity is less about marking time than remaining in motion.

Veteran singer-songwriter Kim Chang-wan returned with a new album — his first in a decade under the name of the Kim Chang-wan Band — titled "Seventy" on Tuesday. The release marks yet another milestone for the artist, who approaches the 50th anniversary of his debut next year.

"Seventy" includes the titular track alongside "I Love You." In "Seventy," the 71-year-old artist reflects on life with introspection and the lingering regrets that come with age, delivering his thoughts in an unhurried, almost nonchalant tone.

Despite the weight the No. 70 carries, Kim explained during a press conference in Jongno, central Seoul, the song is not just about old age, but about cherishing each moment that comes with the advancement of time.

"I was a little worried that people would interpret 'Seventy' as a song of regret or resignation," Kim said. "I wanted to highlight how beautiful and precious youth is, and how precious this particular moment is too. I wanted to write something that helps people realize the value of the time they hold."

Kim's new track weaves together folk, ballad, psychedelic and progressive rock elements across six minutes. His signature half-spoken, half-sung vocals give the track a powerful sense of calm and emotional depth.

"While working on the song, I was reminded of my earlier song 'Youth.' Back then, I was just parroting ideas I'd heard about the passage of time. But now, I think I see the concept with a little more clarity," said Kim, referring to his famous 1981 single.

"I Love You" is a joyful pop rock song, featuring chorus vocals sung by students from Bangbae Middle School — a nod to Kim's enduring interest in youth. He was inspired to write the song after being deeply moved by a crowd singing along at a music festival stage he shared with G-Dragon.

"'I Love You' probably won't have large crowds chanting and singing along like the infamous young artists, and I don't even expect that," Kim said with a smile. "But I did want something that is easy to follow along and enjoy, no matter how old you are. I found the rough adolescent voices featured in the music charming and I hope the listeners will feel the same way."

Having debuted in 1977 with his brothers Kim Chang-hoon and Kim Chang-ik as part of the rock band Sanulrim, Kim has spent nearly five decades building a multifaceted artistic career across music, acting and writing, and also as a radio DJ. While he acknowledges the influence Sanulrim and Kim Chang-wan Band has held in the music industry, Kim emphasized that he does not plan to remain anchored to the past.

"Whenever someone asks me how I've been able to pursue music for so long, I often talk about being a nomad," said Kim, using a figurative statement that he would never pitch his tent in the same spot twice.

"I always try not to settle into the person I was yesterday. Sanulrim may be my roots, no doubt, but I don't sit there. The upcoming 50th anniversary has meaning, of course, but so does the 49th, and so will the 51st. Each year I live will continue to carry its own meaning and story."

Over the years, Kim has also left a significant mark in children's music and literature, releasing popular songs "Mount Grandpa" and "A Naughty Boy" and publishing children's poetry and picture books. On April 26, Kim will release another solo children's track, "Laughter Hole," in line with his belief that we should live today with the same innocence we had as children.

"I always believe that even as adults, we should carry the innocence children carry, and not let biases created by society take over our minds," Kim explained. "I always want to carry that childlike personality and perspective with me."

At the press conference, Kim performed eight songs live with his acoustic guitar, including the new single, along with "Youth," "Time" and "Old Man's Bench."

He also performed classic tracks like Beethoven's "Moonlight Sonata." He remarked, "Beethoven wrote it at 31. It reminds us that some things — like music — never lose their beauty with time."

Kim Chang-wan Band will kick off a national tour on April 7 in Seoul, making additional stops in Gangneung in Gangwon Province, Yongin and Ansan in Gyeonggi Province, Iksan in North Jeolla Province, Gwangju and Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province.