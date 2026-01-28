Teen violinist credits stage joy for international audience awards

Korean violinist Kim Hyun-seo made headlines in October 2025 when she won third prize at the Premio Paganini International Violin Competition, becoming the youngest laureate in the competition's 72-year history. In addition to the third prize, Kim received two special honors: the audience award and youngest finalist award, underscoring both her musical impact and exceptional precocity on one of the world's most demanding violin stages.

Born in 2010, Kim is widely regarded as one of Korea's most promising young violinists. Her musical journey is often traced back — half-jokingly, as she and her mother note —to before her birth, as her mother regularly played the violin during and after pregnancy, although her mother insisted that the sound quality at the time was far from ideal.

If not the sound itself, it was the act of practicing and taking lessons at home that became Kim's earliest exposure to music — an environment that gradually evolved into a deep and sustained engagement, setting her on a path toward international recognition at an unusually early age.

As a child, Kim would often "steal" about 10 minutes of her mother's lesson time, imitating what she saw and heard rather than following any formal instruction.

"My earliest memory is listening to hymns on the raido, and I would just play along, scratching the strings without any real form," Kim told The Korea Herald during an interview on Dec. 16.

"I don't know if it's a memory I truly remember or one that stayed with me because I later saw it on video, but what's clear is that music entered my life very naturally."

Kim's path to professional training was as organic as her initial interest in the violin.

Rather than attending elite music academies from the start, she began her lessons at a modest church cultural center. It was not until she was in first grade that her potential was truly recognized. A young teacher — a freshman at the Korea National University of Arts (K-Arts) — noticed that Kim's skills were already on par with students at the university's Gifted Education Institute.

Following the teacher's casual suggestion to "just give it a try," the young artist took the entrance exam at the end of second grade. To everyone's surprise, she passed immediately, marking the beginning of her formal journey into the world of professional music at the K-Arts Gifted Education Institute.

There, she studied with Kim Nam-yoon, widely regarded as a matriarch of Korea's violin tradition, as her youngest pupil and last student. The late violinist also taught Yang In-mo, linking two artists across generations.

That connection lends added significance to Kim's achievement: two of Kim's students recorded milestone results on the same stage, separated by a decade — an echo that underscores both the continuity of her pedagogical legacy and the enduring presence of Korean violinists at the highest international level.

Recalling her performance at the Premio Paganini International Violin Competition, she said she was most grateful not for the result itself but for the opportunity to perform all the repertoire she had prepared.

"Being able to carry my music through to the end like that was what moved me the most. And as I prepared for each round, I felt a deep sense of gratitude for being given the opportunity to share my own story through music," she said.

Reflecting on receiving audience awards at both the Premio Paganini International Violin Competition and the Viotti International Music Competition in 2024 — where she also won second prize — she said the recognition was thanks to a genuine enjoyment of the stage, a feeling audiences could sense in every note she played.

Her ability to enjoy the stage partly comes from a mix of nervousness and excitement, as well as her eagerness to tell musical stories.

"Whether the stage is big or small, I think every stage makes me feel the same kind of nervousness," Kim said. "Sharing my story with someone always comes with both anticipation and a trembling feeling, and I feel like that might stay with me throughout my life as a musician and I also think that this feeling needs to be maintained, because it keeps the sense of anticipation alive when I go on stage."

Kim says she turns to reading whenever practice stalls or stress builds, describing books as the best way to clear her mind when her instrument is not cooperating. Literature, in particular, has become both a favorite pastime and her primary means of resetting before returning to music with renewed focus.

She is currently reading "Anna Karenina" by Leo Tolstoy, recommended by the conductor she worked with during the final round of the Premio Paganini International Violin Competition, who encouraged her to seek experiences beyond the practice room. Next up is "Dostoevsky’s Crime and Punishment" as well as "Rich Dad and Poor Dad" by Robert Kiyosaki because she believes that as musicians gain wider recognition, they must understand not only their art but also the commercial structures surrounding it.

The earliest upcoming appearance for Kim will take place on Feb. 12 when she will perform with the Korean National Chamber Orchestra at the Sejong Culture and Art Center, as part of the inaugural season of the National Youth Arts Ensemble. Kim will play Violin Concerto No. 5, commonly known as the “Turkish” concerto.

She will present her recital as part of the Next Series of the Seoul Arts Center in July.