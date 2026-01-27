Harold Rogers, interim CEO of Coupang Corp., is expected to attend police questioning later this week after previously failing to comply with a summons related to a massive data breach, sources said Tuesday.

Rogers has told police that he would respond to a third request to appear for questioning on Friday after defying two previous summonses, they added.

Rogers left South Korea on Jan. 1 after attending a two-day parliamentary hearing into the retail giant's leak of personal information affecting about 33 million users.

Police subsequently issued two summonses, but Rogers did not comply.

He is reported to have reentered South Korea last Wednesday. (Yonhap)