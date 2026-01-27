North Korea launched multiple short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Tuesday afternoon, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said, marking its first such launch in 23 days.

In a statement, the JCS said the South Korean military detected “several unidentified ballistic missiles” launched from areas north of Pyongyang toward the East Sea at around 3:50 p.m.

In a follow-up notice, the JCS said the missiles were assessed to be short-range ballistic missiles and were found to have flown about 350 kilometers after being launched from areas north of Pyongyang. Further details, including the specific type of missiles, were under analysis in coordination with the United States.

The JCS added that it would maintain full readiness while enhancing surveillance and vigilance against possible additional launches, and was closely sharing information related to North Korea’s ballistic missile activity with the US and Japan.

“Under the South Korea–US combined defense posture, the military is closely monitoring North Korean activities and maintaining readiness to respond decisively to any provocation,” it said.

The missiles’ estimated range suggests they were likely aimed at nearby targets, rather than posing a direct threat to Japan, which lies roughly 500 to 600 kilometers from the Korean Peninsula.

Tuesday’s launch marked the second such firing since Jan. 4, when North Korea launched several missiles toward the East Sea. Those missiles flew more than 900 kilometers, a move widely seen as a response to South Korean President Lee Jae Myung’s visit to China, where he met President Xi Jinping on the same day.

The launch followed the arrival of Elbridge Colby, US undersecretary of defense for policy, in South Korea on Sunday as part of a four-day visit to Asia.

During his stay in Seoul, Colby met with senior South Korean defense and security officials to brief them on Washington’s newly released 2026 National Defense Strategy and to discuss alliance posture and regional deterrence.

He departed for Japan on Tuesday following his meetings in South Korea.

The latest launch also comes amid growing speculation that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may further consolidate a leadership structure centered on the Kim family — potentially elevating his daughter, Kim Ju-ae, to a more prominent public role — during the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea’s next congress.

The party’s meeting, which would mark its ninth congress since the first was held in 1946, is widely expected to take place in February.