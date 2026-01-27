North Korea launched multiple unidentified projectiles into the East Sea Tuesday afternoon, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

Military authorities did not immediately disclose further details, including the type or range of the projectiles.

The launch marked the second such firing since Jan. 4, when North Korea launched several missiles toward the Sea of Japan. Those missiles flew more than 900 kilometers, a move widely seen as a protest against South Korean President Lee Jae Myung’s visit to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the same day.