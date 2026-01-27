The Indian Embassy in Seoul marked India’s 77th Republic Day on Monday, underlining the goal of deepening ties with South Korea in the year ahead.

The occasion commemorates the adoption of India’s constitution in 1949, declaring the nation a “sovereign socialist secular democratic republic” upholding justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

Delivering remarks at the event, Indian Ambassador Gourangalal Das highlighted India’s progress, technological advances, and the 10th anniversary of the India-Korea Special Strategic Partnership, noting renewed bilateral engagement since South Korea’s presidential election last year.

“Korean presence last year as a partner country in Semicon India and India Maritime Week underlined the promise of collaboration in semiconductors and shipbuilding, respectively — sectors that the government of India has particularly incentivized,” according to Das.

India’s semiconductor market, currently valued at $53 billion, is expected to grow to nearly $100 billion by 2030, representing roughly 10 percent of the global market.

Ten projects are in progress, with Korean involvement facilitated through Semicon India -- an expo where South Korea hosted a national pavilion in 2025 -- according to the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency.

As part of India Maritime Week last year, the Korea Research Institute for Vocational Education and Training worked with Indian shipyards and major Korean shipbuilders and discussed detailed plans for the KOICA-funded public cooperation project to promote collaboration and ensure smooth implementation and workforce training in Korea.

“The participation of Korean startups in Startup Mahakumbh in New Delhi and the success of Indian startups at the ComeUp startup festival in Seoul reflected youthful energies,” said Das.

“The K-culture craze is a step closer to the 1.4 billion people of India with the opening of the first major entertainment company’s office in India. As is the Korean language, with the first Korea Education Center in India a few days back,” Das stressed.

“We seek to transform the relationship even further in the year that has just begun,” Das said, highlighting renewed high-level political exchanges over the past six months, deepening defense cooperation, and growing Korean business presence in India, including LG, KB Securities, Mirae Asset, Hyundai Motor and POSCO.

The Republic Day event was attended by more than 600 people, including diplomats, Indian community members, Indian Embassy officials and their families, South Korean Foreign Ministry officials, think tank researchers, academics, journalists and staff from nongovernmental organizations.