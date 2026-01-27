TOKYO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh announced today that it has once again been named one of the 2026 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations — marking the 14th time the company has received this recognition.

In the 2026 Global 100 assessment, Ricoh achieved the following rankings:

The Global 100 is an annual ranking published by Corporate Knights Inc., a leading sustainable-economy media and research organisation. Based on publicly disclosed data from 8,231 companies with annual revenues of more than US$1 billion, the ranking evaluates companies using three equally weighted performance indicators — sustainable revenue, sustainable investment and sustainable revenue growth — with additional adjustments for penalties and executive compensation linked to sustainability performance. Results are announced during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Mikako Suzuki, Corporate Officer in charge of ESG and Risk Management at Ricoh Company, Ltd., said, "The Ricoh Group is advancing its sustainability initiatives by aligning ESG with business growth. We are honoured to be recognised once again as a Global 100 company. This recognition reflects high evaluations of our continued efforts to expand sales of sustainable products and services, as well as investments in sustainability, including upgrades to energy-efficient facilities. Looking ahead, we will continue to work with our stakeholders to accelerate efforts toward realising a sustainable society through business activities."

Ricoh's approach to sustainability is to pursue a sustainable society through a Three Ps Balance — Prosperity (economic), People (society) and Planet (environment). To realise this vision, Ricoh has identified seven material issues in two focus areas — "Resolving social issues through business" and "Robust management infrastructure" — and has set 16 ESG targets linked to these issues. In 2020, Ricoh positioned ESG initiatives as future financial targets — one of the dual companywide management targets along with regular financial goals. Since then, ESG indicators have been incorporated into Ricoh's executive compensation."

