Tickets for K-pop megastar BTS' upcoming "Arirang" world tour have completely sold out across North America and Europe, the group's agency, BigHit Music, said Tuesday.

Tickets for the 41 concerts in these regions were quickly snapped up after going on sale Saturday, demonstrating global fans' immense interest in BTS' return, the agency said.

The "Arirang" tour, set to be the largest in K-pop history, will kick off April 9 at Goyang Sports Complex near Seoul. The world tour will span 34 cities and 79 shows and feature a 360-degree stage design to create a more immersive experience for fans, according to BigHit.

The North American leg of the tour is scheduled to begin April 25 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The group will perform in 12 cities across North America before heading to Europe for 10 shows in five cities.

Due to overwhelming demand, additional shows were scheduled in Tampa, Stanford and Las Vegas, according to the agency.

Ahead of the world tour, the seven-member act will release its fifth studio album, "Arirang," on March 20. The 14-track album marks its first since "Proof" in June 2022 and also the first release since all members completed their mandatory military service.

In celebration of the album's release, BTS is set to hold a comeback concert at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on March 21. (Yonhap)