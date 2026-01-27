US President Donald Trump said Monday that he would raise tariffs on South Korea to 25 percent, claiming that the Korean National Assembly was not “living up to its Deal with the United States.”

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote that the lack of progress in implementing the trade deal between Korea and the US had prompted the measure.

“South Korea's Legislature is not living up to its Deal with the United States. President Lee and I reached a Great Deal for both Countries on July 30, 2025, and we reaffirmed these terms while I was in Korea on October 29, 2025. Why hasn't the Korean Legislature approved it?” he wrote.

Trump was referring to the arrangements reached following his meetings with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.

“Because the Korean Legislature hasn't enacted our Historic Trade Agreement, which is their prerogative, I am hereby increasing South Korean TARIFFS on Autos, Lumber, Pharma, and all other Reciprocal TARIFFS, from 15% to 25%. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”