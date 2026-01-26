- Two Kimchi Ramyun Varieties Now Available Across Canada

- Not just Kimchi flavor, Real Kimchi inside

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daesang's leading Korean food brand O'food has launched two Kimchi Ramyun products at Costco and Loblaws in Canada.

The newly introduced lineup includes 'Real Kimchi Ramyun Noodle Soup' featuring a spicy soup base enriched with Kimchi, and 'Real Fiery Kimchi Stir-fried Ramyun', a bold stir-fried noodle dish made with gochujang for an extra kick. Instead of using dried flakes commonly found in conventional Ramyun, both products are made with fresh Kimchi from Jongga, Korea's No.1* Kimchi brand, delivering a crisp texture and deep fermented flavor.

'Real Kimchi Ramyun Noodle Soup' is a soup-style Ramyun generously packed with Jongga Kimchi, capturing the refreshing and hearty spiciness characteristic of Kimchi-inspired broths. The savory soup delivers a rich flavor reminiscent of Korean Kimchi stew, while carefully balanced acidity and aroma ensure broad appeal for a wide range of consumers.

'Real Fiery Kimchi Stir-fried Ramyun' combines Jongga Kimchi with O'food gochujang and aged habanero sauce, creating a harmonious blend of intense heat and sweet-tangy notes. Its crunchy Kimchi texture and clean, lingering spiciness make it an appealing choice for consumers seeking a distinctive spicy Ramyun experience.

The two O'food Kimchi Ramyun products are currently available at major Canadian retailers, including Costco and Loblaws. They are also sold in major U.S. retail channels such as Costco, Kroger, H Mart, H-E-B, Albertsons, and Amazon.

Alongside the product launch, O'food is rolling out a range of local marketing initiatives in Canada to strengthen brand awareness. These include campaigns through local media outlets and outdoor advertising, as well as planned participation in events at major Canadian universities and K-Food festivals, where consumers will have opportunities to sample the products and engage directly with the brand.

"Our two new Kimchi Ramyun products are distinguished by the use of real Kimchi, which delivers a crunchy texture and rich fermented flavor," said Seungin Jung, Head of Global Discovery Business Organization at Daesang. "We will continue expanding our distribution channels so that Canadian consumers can enjoy Korean-style Kimchi Ramyun more easily and conveniently at nearby retailers such as Costco and Loblaws."

About Daesang Corporation

Founded in 1956, Daesang Corporation is one of the world's largest producers of fermented food products, with decades of expertise in food manufacturing. The company has grown into a leading global Korean food company through internationally recognized brands such as Jongga and O'food, offering a broad product portfolio that includes Kimchi, sauces, ready-to-eat meals, and more. Headquartered in South Korea, Daesang operates manufacturing subsidiaries in the United States, Poland, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam. For more information, visit www.daesang.com/en .

