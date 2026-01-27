When Koreans think of happiness, “family” is what comes to mind first, according to a recent survey. McDonald’s Korea surveyed 1,034 adults aged 20 to 69 about their general perceptions of happiness. Among all respondents, 26.2 percent said they most strongly associate happiness with family, followed by "health" and "comfort."

As for situations that make them feel happy, 27.6 percent said chatting with family members or friends, followed by eating delicious food and taking a good rest.

Meals were found to play an important role in happiness as a form of social interaction. Seventy-two percent said they prefer to eat with others when dining out, while fewer than half said they prefer to eat alone at home.

The survey also showed a positive perception of sharing and volunteering. Overall, 53 percent said sharing activities make them happier and 65 percent said they have participated in sharing or volunteer work.