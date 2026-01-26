As her career soars, K-drama star finds herself aligned with a character haunted by success

Go Youn-jung's character enters the new Netflix series "Can This Love Be Translated?" under circumstances few rom-com protagonists ever face.

An actress who had long hovered on the margins of the industry, Mu-hee (Go) plunges into a six-month coma after an on-set accident.

When she wakes, she discovers that the film she was shooting has become an unexpected blockbuster and that her prolonged absence has only amplified public fascination. Overnight, she finds herself at the top of the profession she once struggled to break into.

What follows is not triumph but a more complicated reckoning, marked by a star's anxiety over the fear that the long-awaited "parade" of success could end just as suddenly as it began.

That ascent mirrors Go's own position in the industry. Now one of the most in-demand actresses in the Korean drama scene, Go has built momentum through a string of massively successful projects including Disney+'s "Moving" and Netflix's "Sweet Home," while also attracting the attention of marquee writers such as the Hong sisters — who penned "Can This Love Be Translated?"

Speaking at an interview in Seoul on Friday, Go said she deeply related to Mu-hee's inner conflict.

In Go's view, the more someone gains, the more anxiety can take hold alongside happiness.

"People who feel they have nothing to lose may actually experience less anxiety, but for those who have already achieved and possess a lot, the desire to hold on to that happiness makes them anxious that it might someday come to an end," said Go.

She described Mu-hee as someone who feels those extremes more acutely, a trait she recognizes in herself.

"I tend to get very nervous at official events or award ceremonies," Go said. "Making a verbal slip doesn't bother me that much, but when I start thinking it could disrupt the flow of the ceremony, or negatively affect the many people involved, even the hair and makeup teams, my anxiety increases significantly."

That sensitivity, she added, informed her portrayal of Mu-hee. "I felt that Mu-hee would experience anxiety more strongly than others, worrying that a small misjudgment or a single careless remark could cost her everything she's built. That was something I could relate to."

Despite surface similarities, Go said playing an actress on screen was far from straightforward. Go was quick to push back against the assumption that such casting makes a performance easier. Acting, she explained, is deeply subjective, and her own habits and instincts did not necessarily align with the public's idea of what an actor should look like or how one should behave.

To bridge that gap, Go immersed herself in research. "I watched videos of pop stars, groups like Blackpink and BTS, especially how they interact with fans at airports, and how senior actors greet people comfortably on the red carpet," she said.

Portraying the anxiety-ridden star Mu-hee in "Can This Love Be Translated?" comes at a moment when Go herself is firmly established at the top of the industry, fielding a steady stream of offers from acclaimed creators.

Her next series, "We Are All Trying Here," slated for release in the first half of this year, pairs her with Koo Kyo-hwan and is written by Park Hae-young, the celebrated screenwriter behind award-winning Korean drama classics "My Mister" and "Our Liberation Notes."

Reflecting on her recent tentpoles, Go noted a striking contrast between her projects.

"As I'm filming now, I find myself moved by the script at every moment," she said. "Without giving away spoilers, if 'Can This Love Be Translated?' felt like a colorful fairy tale, this project feels more like a black comedy sitcom set in a gray, concrete reality, filled with people who still manage to shine."

"That contrast has made the process of receiving each new script and performing it almost like a piece of music," she added. "It's been incredibly enjoyable."

As for why she thinks she continues to be cast in high-profile projects, Go demurred.

"I'm honestly curious about that myself," she said. "When I work, I tend to throw myself into a project completely rather than calculating every move. That can be both a strength and a weakness, but I think I immerse myself sincerely, without overthinking. Perhaps that's something people respond to."

When the conversation turned to appearance, Go downplayed the idea that her looks were a decisive factor in Park Hae-young's casting decision, though she acknowledged that appearance can be a meaningful asset if it helps an actor inhabit a role more fully.

"I don't think appearance was a major factor in why writer Park chose me," she said. "But if someone's appearance helps an actor immerse themselves more deeply in a role, that can be a meaningful strength and a compliment."