Buy-side trading halt triggered as foreign buying picks up

South Korea's secondary bourse, the Kosdaq, surged past the 1,000-point mark during intraday trading Monday, after a four-year stretch below the level. The sharp rally even triggered a temporary trading halt designed to curb excessive volatility.

The Kosdaq surpassed the mark of 1,000 points from the opening bell, starting trade at 1,003.9, up 9.97 points, or 1 percent, from the previous session, according to the Korea Exchange.

It marked the first time the tech-focused index climbed above the 1,000 threshold since Jan. 6, 2022, when it touched 1,003.01.

Having touched as high as 1,062, the Kosdaq had partly pared the gains as of press time. As of 2 p.m., the index stood at 1,053.31, advancing 59.38 points, or 5.97 percent, on-session.

Foreign investors posted net purchases of 429 billion won ($298 million), while institutions bought a net 204 billion won worth of shares. Retail investors, meanwhile, were the sole net sellers, cashing in a net 237 billion won.

In early trading, the bourse operator activated a buy-side sidecar, a five-minute halt on program trading.

In the Kosdaq market, a sidecar is triggered when the Kosdaq 150 futures rises more than 6 percent from the previous session's close and the Kosdaq 150 index gains more than 3 percent, with the conditions sustained for at least one minute.

Once activated, program trading buy orders are suspended for five minutes, after which the sidecar is automatically lifted.

This marked the first time in nine months that a buying sidecar was triggered in the Kosdaq market, following its previous activation on April 10 last year amid a stock market rally sparked by the US administration's suspension on Donald Trump's "reciprocal" tariffs.

With the bourse buoyant, Kosdaq's top 10 stocks by market capitalization were trading higher as of 2 p.m.

Alteogen, Kosdaq's largest company by market value, stood at 401,500 won, up 14,000 won, or 3.87 percent. EcoPro BM, the second-largest, was traded at 26,600 won, climbing 2,100 won, or 8.57 percent.

While the recent stock market rally has been largely led by the Kospi, market sentiment toward the Kosdaq has improved as the government has set a target of pushing the index to 3,000 points, following in line with its drive to lift the Kospi to 5,000.

The rally was sparked by President Lee Jae Myung's Thursday luncheon meeting with ruling party lawmakers, who have pushed for bills aimed at revitalizing the capital markets. At the luncheon, the lawmakers proposed a plan for the Kosdaq to surpass 3,000 points by leveraging digital assets.

The policy momentum has raised expectations that the tech-heavy bourse could enter a sustained uptrend.

"Major sectors surged in tandem, driving a sharp rally across the market," said analyst Lee Jae-won from Shinhan Securities.

"Expectations for the activation of security token offerings and the emergence of won-denominated stablecoins are being cited as new growth engines for the Kosdaq market, lifting shares of stablecoin-related companies as well."

Meanwhile, the country's benchmark stock index Kospi remained flat after surging above 5,000 points in early trading.

The benchmark index opened at 4,997.54, up 7.47 points, or 0.15 percent, on the day and briefly soared to an intraday high of 5,023.76, before paring gains and slipping back to trade in the 4,940 range as of press time. At 2 p.m. it stood at 4,946.66, shedding 43.41 points, or 0.87 percent, from the previous session.

The won strengthened against the dollar, tracking the Japanese yen's appreciation following renewed signals of possible currency intervention by US authorities. After starting on-shore trading at 1,446.1 per dollar, gaining 19.7 won from the previous session, the won further strengthened and was quoted at 1,439.2 per dollar as of 2 p.m.

Gold climbed to a fresh all-time high on the day as well, as investors continued their rush to the safe-haven asset. Spot gold prices crossed $5,000 an ounce and extended its record-breaking run.