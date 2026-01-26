Korean Air announced Monday that it has made a strategic equity investment in Pablo Air, a Korean drone technology firm specializing in swarm intelligence, as part of its efforts to expand capabilities in the uncrewed aerial vehicle sector.

According to the nation's leading air carrier, the company plans to integrate Pablo Air’s core technologies, including autonomous flight algorithms, integrated control platforms and small-to-medium UAV development capabilities, into its own large-scale drone systems.

The investment aligns with Korean Air's long-term vision to reinforce defense and aerospace as core pillars of future growth. It currently operates a dedicated UAV division and has independently developed multiple platforms now in use by the Korean military and local governments, such as medium-altitude UAVs and tactical drones for military operations.

The airline particularly highlighted Pablo Air’s advanced expertise in swarm artificial intelligence, a technology that enables drone fleets to operate in coordinated formations and execute complex missions. Pablo Air became the first company in Korea to reach Level 4 in the country's five-tier swarm coordination framework, demonstrating a high degree of autonomous, self-organizing drone behavior.

Built on a model that blends corporate scale with startup innovation, the two companies will also pursue joint research and development in swarm flight technologies, explore new UAV business models and exchange operational expertise.

“This investment reflects our strategic intent to stay ahead in a fast-evolving industry and our commitment to cultivating a robust industrial ecosystem,” a Korean Air official said. “We will continue to build mutually beneficial partnerships with innovative startups and SMEs to drive technological advancement and shared growth.”