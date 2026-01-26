Korean fashion asserted its place at the heart of Paris Men’s Fashion Week for fall-winter 2026, with Wooyoungmi and Juun.J anchoring the season through collections that balanced heritage and modernity, while global luxury houses from Hermes to Dior and Louis Vuitton framed a week where tailoring, identity and performance converged.

Wooyoungmi presented her show on Sunday at the historic Salle Wagram in the 17th Arrondissement, unveiling a collection that reimagined winter travel as an occasion for ceremony. Inspired by journeys spanning steam locomotives to subways, the lineup fused Edwardian and 1960s-70s dandy tailoring with technical outerwear, from velvet blazers and faux astrakhan waistcoats to reversible parkas and sculptural coats.

“Winter can be framed as an annoyance or a wonderland. For the fall 2026 collection, Wooyoungmi took the latter view,” the brand said, recasting cold-weather dressing as an act of elegance. Creative director Woo Young-mi looked back to the early 20th century, when the arrival of Korea’s first railway transformed travel into a formal ritual. “Now more grounded in her identity, Woo proposes elegance as a form of courtesy, not a way of showing off,” the show notes added.

Korean cultural references were woven literally into the clothes. Nordic-style knits revealed themselves as dancheong, Korea’s traditional decorative architecture pattern, on closer inspection, while bespoke prints on trench coats featured pagodas, mountains and traditional beoseon socks and gat hats. The soundtrack -- a moody collage of wind, rain and steam engines blended with Korean folk chants reworked through artificial intelligence -- underscored the collection’s dialogue between past and future.

Across the Seine at the Theatre National de Chaillot, Juun.J marked two decades on the Paris calendar with a collection titled “Newstalgia,” a portmanteau of “new” and “nostalgia” that captured his vision of time collapsing into a single, tailored moment. The show opened in black tuxedo lines and closed with biker looks created in collaboration with Italian motorsports specialist Alpinestars, bringing motocore into the realm of everyday luxury.

For creative director Jung Wook-jun, formality is returning -- but on new terms. “The last decade was all about the hip-hop casual, but from now on, we’re going to return to a classic, very formal direction,” he said at his show. “But my idea of formal is about cut, not categories.”

That philosophy played out in hybrid silhouettes: denim-on-denim rendered with ballroom drama, ballooned trousers and leather shirts paired with precision tailoring. “We are at a turning point in terms of trends,” Jung said, as sharp jackets, shearling-collared blousons and sequined dresses blurred the boundary between utility and ceremony. Korean eyewear label Breezm completed select looks, reinforcing the global reach of Seoul’s design ecosystem.

Korean presence extended beyond design. At Lemaire’s theatrical collaboration with director Nathalie Beasse, actress Bae Doo-na took to the runway, moving with restrained, cinematic grace through a set inspired by stage and storm. Her appearance transformed the show into a living tableau, aligning with Lemaire’s long-held pursuit of “quiet beauty” and lending the collection an emotional cadence.

Louis Vuitton, meanwhile, staged a sprawling, architectural set conceived with hospitality brand Not A Hotel, centering on a futuristic dwelling dubbed “Drophaus.” Creative director Pharrell Williams framed fashion as part of a holistic lifestyle, where clothing, space and movement coexist. Among the models was BamBam of the K-pop boy group Got7, the house’s global ambassador, who walked in a compact padded quarter-zip and slim black trousers.

Heritage houses also marked pivotal moments. At Hermes, Veronique Nichanian bid farewell after 37 years at the helm of menswear, receiving an ovation for a final collection of flower-tinted cashmere, wool capes and leather coats that distilled her legacy of “elegant pragmatism.” At Dior, Jonathan Anderson’s second men’s outing challenged classical balance with what he termed an “aristo-youth” spirit, collaging Paul Poiret’s liberated silhouettes with punk-inflected styling and distorted proportions. At Dior, the future aristocracy was defined by “strangeness and uniqueness,” as Anderson reframed the Bar jacket, cocoon coats and glam-rock hair into a new, off-kilter classicism.