The German Embassies in Seoul and Tokyo are set to host a cross-border League of Legends tournament to connect South Korea, Japan, and Germany through esports.

Under the theme "Diplomacy Meets Esports," the embassies aim to connect players and audiences from Germany, South Korea and Japan, highlighting esports as a platform for cultural diplomacy.

"While Korea is renowned for its exceptional League of Legends talent, with players like Faker or ShowMaker, the gaming scenes in both Germany and Japan have rapidly grown and professionalized," the German Embassy in Seoul said in a press release shared with The Korea Herald.

Building on Germany's and South Korea's recent hosting of the League of Legends World Championship in 2024 and 2023, respectively, the tournament will hold online qualifiers in Korea and Japan before an offline final in Tokyo with an invited German team.

Registration began Jan. 15 and runs to Friday, with the rule book released on Jan. 21 and updates shared via an official Discord channel. Parental consent is required for minors. Qualifier winners will receive travel and accommodation support for the Tokyo final.

The final matches will be livestreamed on YouTube and Twitch.