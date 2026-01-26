Korean multiplex chain offers a pre-ceremony cram session for those looking to catch up on the year's most-nominated films

With the 98th Academy Awards around the corner, South Korean multiplex chain Megabox is offering moviegoers a crash course in some of this year's contenders.

From Feb. 5-18, Megabox will screen six nominated films as part of its 2026 Megabox Academy Festival.

The lineup includes standouts from this year's nominations. For starters, there's Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another," a sprawling 178-minute tale of anti-fascist resistance starring Leonardo DiCaprio as a washed-up revolutionary. The film picked up 13 nominations at this year's Oscars, including best picture, director and actor for DiCaprio.

The lineup also features Ryan Coogler's "Sinners" — a horror fantasia set in the 1930s Deep South — which leads this year's Oscars with 16 nominations across the board.

Both films will screen in Dolby format from Feb. 25 to March 3 at Megabox's Dolby Cinema and Dolby Atmos venues. It's the first time either has screened in those premium formats in Korea.

The slate also offers a chance to catch Chloe Zhao's "Hamnet," a biographical drama that imagines the grief behind Shakespeare's most famous play, ahead of its theatrical release. The film earned eight nominations including best picture and best actress for Jessie Buckley.

Also screening ahead of its commercial release is Joachim Trier's Norwegian family drama "Sentimental Value," which picked up nine nominations — including best picture and nods for all four of its principal cast members.

Rounding out the showcase are "The Voice of Hind Rajab," a docudrama about the killing of a 6-year-old Palestinian girl by Israeli forces that scored a surprise nomination for best international feature, and "Arco," a French animated film that's up for best animated feature.

Megabox is running a stamp promotion tied to the event: The more films you see, the more discount coupons and free tickets you can collect. The screenings will also feature exclusive poster giveaways for attendees.

Full details on participating locations and events are available on the Megabox website and mobile app.