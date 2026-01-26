BANDUNG, Indonesia and SINGAPORE, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Surya Energi Indotama (SEI), a subsidiary of PT Len Industri (Persero) specializing in New and Renewable Energy, has officially entered into a strategic synergy with Ampotech Pte. Ltd. This collaboration was marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) regarding a strategic partnership for the development of energy management solutions in Indonesia.

The collaboration aims to integrate the expertise of both parties in marketing solutions for energy conservation, energy efficiency, and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) based solutions. SEI, which holds a strong track record in solar energy development in Indonesia, will collaborate with Ampotech to utilize energy management hardware and software technology to provide added value for the industrial, commercial, and residential sectors.

Key areas of cooperation agreed upon include:

Khanestyo, as the Director of Marketing and Business Development at SEI, stated that this partnership is a concrete step by the company in supporting the acceleration of the national energy transition. By combining SEI's products with Ampotech's automation and optimization solutions, it is expected that energy efficiency across various sectors can be achieved more optimally.

Ampotech CEO William Temple sees the partnership as a significant milestone for the Indonesia market, which Ampotech entered in October 2025. By working with SEI, the company expects to accelerate deployment with Indonesian businesses and better serve customers outside Jakarta.

It is hoped that this MOU will serve as a strong foundation for both companies to explore more specific and definitive cooperation programs in the future. With a spirit of innovation, SEI remains committed to delivering sustainable clean energy solutions for a greener future for Indonesia.

About Ampotech

Ampotech Pte. Ltd. is a leading energy solution provider in Southeast Asia. Headquartered in Singapore with operations in 6 countries, Ampotech helps businesses improve energy efficiency in commercial buildings and factories, manage distributed energy resources such as solar rooftops and battery energy storage systems, and simplify sustainability reporting and data integration with legacy sensors and systems. For more information visit www.ampotech.com

About SEI

PT Surya Energi Indotama (SEI) was established on December 6, 2007 and was taken over as a subsidiary of PT Len Industri (Persero) on January 14, 2009. SEI is a pioneer and trusted company in the field of renewable energy, especially solar energy in Indonesia. For more information visit https://suryaenergi.co.id