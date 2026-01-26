Hyundai Group on Friday held a graduation ceremony at its Seoul headquarters for new managers who joined the company in late 2025, with Chair Hyun Jeong-eun and executives from group affiliates in attendance.

The event featured presentations on training outcomes, awards for outstanding trainees and the issuance of appointment notices to the new managers.

Hyundai said the new managers completed the first phase of the group’s monthlong “Starting the Hyundai Journey” program and will continue with a yearlong course that includes on-the-job training, mentoring and overseas assignments for each affiliate.

The group added that the program focused on four priorities — identity building, initial competency, growth vision and harmonious integration — under the slogan “High Key.”

Hyun urged the new managers to embrace a “positive Hyundai spirit” and take proactive, bold action, emphasizing that talent development underpins the group’s competitiveness.

“AI offers efficiency and information, but decisions and execution ultimately depend on people,” she said, reiterating the group’s push to expand the use of artificial intelligence while preserving human judgment.

A group official said Hyundai will continue exploring ways to strengthen communication with younger employees.