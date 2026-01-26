South Korean stocks opened higher Monday ahead of this week's major events, including the Federal Reserve's rate decision and releases of fourth-quarter earnings reports from major firms, such as Samsung Electronics.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index increased 27.11 points, or 0.54 percent, to 5,017.18 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Investors have been enjoying decent gains this year, with the KOSPI widely expected to finish at above the 5,000-point threshold, aided by gains in techs and other major firms.

Top tech giant Samsung Electronics moved up 1.94 percent, while SK hynix shed 1.83 percent. Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 1.46 percent.

Hyundai Motor moved down 0.39 percent, and its sister Kia shed 0.69 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,448.5 won per US dollar at 9:15 a.m., sharply up 17.3 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)